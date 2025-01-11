Sankranti Holidays 2025: Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway Traffic Jam!

The festive season of Sankranthi has spread joy and enthusiasm among many but has also turned the roads into chaos. This Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway is now a bottleneck as thousands of travellers are rushing home to participate in the festivities.

This morning, January 11 heavy traffic was seen along the highway which took a lot of people up to hours. The situation worsened as a result of traffic congestion, mainly at Pantangi Toll Plaza in Choutuppal.

Officials dealing with traffic management swung into action to minimize the situation at hand. All vehicles to reach Andhra Pradesh would be diverted through 10 toll booths, and those meant for Hyderabad would be filtered through six gates.

However, the construction of an underpass at Choutuppal junction is not helping matters here, as it continues to cause further congestion for commuters. The authorities are prepared for more chaos during the rest of this weekend.

Given the delays, the police have advised motorists to take alternative routes to avoid the traffic snarls. The bus stands in key areas like MGBS, JBS, Dilsukh Nagar, and LB Nagar are also witnessing heavy traffic, as people flood the city for Sankranthi.

The authorities have advised commuters to exercise patience and make careful plans to travel. Since the festive season is at its peak, passengers should be ready for delays and make proper arrangements for their travel.

