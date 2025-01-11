Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition opens to public in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (IANS) The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, is now open to the general public, including students, and will remain accessible until the evening of January 12.

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore India's cultural heritage and the achievements of the global Indian diaspora.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations were marked by a grand display of Odisha's rich art, culture, and heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Thursday and remotely flagged off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express.

The exhibition features thematic displays, highlighting Odisha's timeless traditions, such as Jagannath culture, Manabasa Gurubar, Dol Purnima, and its maritime legacy.

It provides visitors with a glimpse of Odisha's classical and folk dances, traditional crafts, and significant festivals.

A detailed depiction of Odisha's history, from the Kalinga War and Paika Rebellion to its recognition as a separate state in 1936, takes centre stage. Iconic cultural symbols such as photographs of Rath Yatra, Sunabesha, and the Konark Wheel further emphasise the state's heritage.

The exhibition also showcases notable artefacts, including Pipili's Chandua, Pattachitra, Sambalpuri sarees, and traditional handlooms. Odisha's tribal heritage, local crafts, and music are also prominently displayed. A digital representation of ancient maritime trade journeys by 'Sadhabas' has attracted significant attention.

Visitors can engage with interactive elements like a digital quiz on Odisha's history, festivals, and tourism.

The Department of Odia Language and Literature has also introduced a comprehensive digital encyclopedia on Odisha, providing in-depth knowledge for all attendees, including Pravasi Bharatiyas.

The Odisha Exhibition Hall serves as a vibrant testament to the state's cultural grandeur. With its innovative displays and interactive experiences, it has become a centrepiece of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, leaving visitors captivated by its holistic portrayal of Odisha's rich traditions.

