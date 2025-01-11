Game Changer Day 1 Box Office Collection; 51.4 Crore in Telugu!

Game Changer's opening day collection was Rs 51.25 crore across India. The Telugu version of the movie earned Rs 42 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 7 crore. The Kannada and Malayalam versions earned Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.05 crore, respectively. This superlative feat marks Ram Charan's return after five years at the cinema and his solo outing since his blockbuster RRR.

The film's excellent performance is due to its great shows in different languages. Telugu is in the lead with Rs 42 crore. The Hindi version had a good following with Rs 7 crore. Kannada and Malayalam added Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.05 crore, respectively.

Game Changer is supported by an able cast, including Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma. Shankar helmed it, and among his hits in the Indian movie landscape, it created enough chatter.

At a press event in Mumbai recently, Ram Charan has been speaking out about the thrill of working with Shankar by saying that "it's like a dream come true" to work with this epitome of commercial films. Game Changer has opened its box office account so well; this has certainly been a collaboration of a lifetime that has indeed resulted in something special on celluloid.

Fans and critics alike await its next move as the film continues to rule the box office. Will Game Changer keep on breaking all the records to emerge as one of the biggest hits of the year? Only time will tell.

Also read: Daaku Maharaaj Release Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna Roars in Action-Packed Trailer - Sankranti 2025