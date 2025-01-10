Daaku Maharaaj Release Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna Roars in Action-Packed Trailer - Sankranti 2025

The release trailer of Daaku Maharaaj has landed, and it's everything fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna could have hoped for – and more. Packed with fiery dialogues, breathtaking visuals and NBK’s signature mass appeal, the trailer perfectly sets the stage for a Sankranti blockbuster. True to the expectations of Balakrishna's die-hard fans, the trailer delivers powerful one-liners that are sure to resonate with audiences. Among them, the standout line, “I did masters in murders,” reflects NBK’s fierce and bold screen persona.

Bobby Kolli has brought out a refreshing yet intense side of Balakrishna, presenting him in a subtle yet power-packed avatar that adds depth to the larger-than-life character. Visually, Daaku Maharaaj is a spectacle. With Vijay Kartik Kannan’s stunning cinematography, every frame is grand and vibrant. Complementing this is Thaman S’s roaring background score, which elevates the intensity of the trailer, proving once again why his combination with NBK is unbeatable.

The film, produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, boasts a stellar cast. While NBK’s triple avatars dominate the trailer, Bobby Deol’s menacing antagonist and Shine Tom Chacko’s riveting presence add intrigue. Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandini Chowdary, and Urvashi Rautela bring charm and depth. Slated for a grand worldwide release on January 12, 2025, Daaku Maharaaj is all set to dominate the box office this Sankranti. Fans can gear up for a larger-than-life experience as NBK and Bobby Kolli deliver a fresh, power-packed spectacle that is sure to leave a lasting impact.

