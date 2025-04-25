LG summons J&K Assembly session on April 28

Jammu, April 25 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday summoned the Assembly to convene its session on April 28 in accordance with Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

As per the order issued by the Lt Governor, the Assembly shall meet at Jammu on Monday at 10.30 a.m.

"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet at Jammu on Monday, the 28th of April, 2025 at 10.30 A.M," the order read.

An order issued by the Assembly Secretary read: "Accordingly, in terms of rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, all the Hon’ble Members are requested to kindly attend the Session of the Legislative Assembly on the appointed date, time and place."

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had demanded the convening of a special one-day session of the Assembly so that the house can condemn the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22.

The Assembly session comes days after the Chief Minister convened an all-party meeting, which condemned the dastardly attack and expressed support for the Central government's measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to return to the country to take stock of the situation, had, in his first reaction to the terror attack, said that the terrorists, their handlers, and backers will get such punishment that they would not have ever imagined.

The terrorists would be chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth, he asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.