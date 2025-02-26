Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna,and More: 5 Telugu Actors Who Played Lord Shiva On-Screen

Maha Shivratri is a festival celebrated by crores of Indians across the world. Temples will be reverberating with chants of Lord Shiva as devotees travel from miles to visit. Maha Shivratri is usually a holiday for schools and it can also be a time for families to gather and spend time together. Various TV Channels and streaming platforms have selected movies that they would like to play that are in line with what this festival has to offer.

Coming to movies, the significance of Lord Shiva on-screen has been huge, especially in Telugu cinema. Legendary actors had considered it their honour to essay the role of Lord Shiva and they did it with utmost dedication and discipline. Let us look at the stars who have portrayed Lord Shiva on-screen.

1) Chiranjeevi in Sri Manjunatha (2001)

Megastar Chiranjeevi has played the role of Lord Shiva in K.Raghavendra Rao's directorial Sri Manjunatha. The movie was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada, and Chiranjeevi's portrayal of the lord earned a unanimous positive response from all sections of fans. The movie also starred Kannada movie legends like Ambareesh and Arjun Sarja. Soundarya and Meena also played other important roles in the film. The firm's album, composed by Hamsalekha is popular even today and every Monday, songs from this film will be played across various radio stations in the morning.

2) Balakrishna in Akhanda (2021)

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda emerged as a massive blockbuster in Balakrishna's career. Playing a dual role in the movie, Balakrishna essayed the role of a Saadhu who resembled Lord Shiva. Much of the movie's success can be attributed to this character essayed by the Tollywood actor. With the music composed by Thaman, Akhanda is gearing up for a sequel.

3) Sr. NTR

One of the legendary actors in Telugu cinema, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao essayed numerous roles from Hindu mythology and his acting has become a textbook for next-generation actors to take inspiration from. Senior NTR has portrayed Lord Shiva's role in the 1962 Telugu movie, "Dakshayagnam". The movie, directed by Kadaru Naga Bhushanam, also starred S.V Ranga Rao, Devika. The movie was the 100th film of NTR and was later dubbed into Tamil. It was the only film where Senior NTR essayed the role of Lord Shiva.

Another NTR movie that must be remembered on Maha Shivratri is "Bhukailas". Portraying the role of Ravana in the film, NTR has aced the role to perfection and the film is still one of the most watched films during the festival.

4) ANR - Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Alongside Sr.NTR, ANR's name stands tall as one of the pioneers of Telugu cinema. His diverse choice of roles is an inspiration to many actors across the country. While Akkineni Nageswara Rao didn't play Lord Shiva in a full-fledged role, he was seen briefly playing "Lord Shiva" in Aadurthi Subbarao's directorial, "Muga Manasulu" movie scenes and also the song, "Gauramma Ni Mogudevaramma". Based on the concept of reincarnation, it was a kind of movie that was never attempted in Telugu cinema before.

5) Krishnam Raju

The late Krishnam Raju, Prabhas' uncle, has a special connection to Maha Shivratri. He essayed the role of Shiva devotee Kannappa in the movie, "Bhakta Kannappa". It is a remake of the Kannada film, "Bedara Kannappa". Bhakta Kannappa is directed by the legendary Tollywood director Bapu and produced by Prabhas' father U.Suryanarayana Raju.