Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nandamuri Balakrishna Unveil Vaarahi Silks at Kukatpally

Hyderabad, April 4, 2025: The much-anticipated second branch of Vaarahi Silks has officially opened its doors at KPHB, Kukatpally, marking a new milestone in ethnic fashion. The grand inauguration was graced by Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sankranthiki Vasthunnam actress, lucky mascot Meenakshi Chaudhary, adding star power to the momentous occasion.

A Celebration of Tradition and Craftsmanship

Owned by Manideep Yechuri and Dr. Spandana Maddula, Vaarahi Silks is more than just a saree showroom—it’s a tribute to India’s rich textile heritage. Spanning four floors, the store offers an extensive collection of handwoven Kanjivarams, Banarasis, Pochampallys, and trendy designer sarees, making it a must-visit for saree lovers.

Luxury at Unbeatable Prices – Starting from ₹999!

Vaarahi Silks brings the finest weaves directly from weavers at unbeatable prices, ensuring elegance is accessible to all. With sarees starting at just ₹999, the store promises a perfect blend of affordability and grandeur.

Exclusive Launch Offer – Free 22ct Gold Coin!

To celebrate its launch, Vaarahi Silks is offering a FREE 22ct gold coin with every purchase of ₹15,000 or more—a golden opportunity for shoppers!

Visit Us at Vaarahi Silks, KPHB, Hyderabad

Step into a world of ethnic elegance and timeless craftsmanship at Vaarahi Silks, Kukatpally. Explore the finest weaves, enjoy exclusive launch offers, and celebrate tradition in style!