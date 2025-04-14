April 18 to 20: 3-Day Holidays in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is getting ready for yet another long weekend, with government offices to be closed on April 18, 19, and 20. The three-day holiday break will start on Good Friday, April 18, followed by Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. The little holiday package has created a buzz among employees, who are already making plans for their next trip or quality time with family members.

Before that, government offices in Jaipur got a five-day long holiday from April 10 to 14, covering Mahavir Jayanti, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, and Ambedkar Jayanti. Following a short work session, the next weekend is sure to give another much-needed break to employees. Most are eagerly waiting to use this time to rest, travel, and rejuvenate.

This back-to-back holiday calendar has been a pleasant surprise for the people of Jaipur, who are taking full advantage of the many holidays in April. The brief working period between the holidays will probably provide employees with an opportunity to catch up on their pending work before they take their next break. With April proving to be full of surprises, government employees are making the most of their holidays.

Also read: Telangana 7-Day Weather Forecast - April 14 to 20: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Several Areas