Captain and selection committee asked me to stay, but I listened my heart: Tamim Iqbal on retirement

Iqbal decided to close the chapter on his illustrious international career in a heartfelt post on Facebook marking the end of career spanning over 16 years. With 387 appearances across formats and a staggering 15,192 runs to his name, Tamim stands as one of the most iconic and prolific cricketers in Bangladesh’s history.

"Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team. There were discussions with the selection committee too. I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart,” Iqbal wrote.

Tamim Iqbal retires as one of Bangladesh's greatest-ever cricketers. His career began with a memorable debut in 2007, and he quickly cemented his place as a dependable opener for the Tigers. Over the years, he displayed an unmatched consistency at the top of the order, playing a pivotal role in numerous historic victories for his country.

In Test cricket Tamim scored 5134 runs in 70 Tests at an average of 38.89, including ten centuries and 31 half-centuries. His attacking stroke play against the best bowling attacks in the world set him apart, and he holds the distinction of being Bangladesh’s second-highest run-scorer in the longest format.

In ODI, the left-hander was a titan in the 50-over format, amassing 8357 runs in 243 matches at an average of 36.65, with 14 centuries and 56 fifties. His ability to anchor innings or accelerate when needed made him indispensable in Bangladesh's ODI setup.

In the shortest format, Tamim’s adaptability shone through as he scored 1758 runs in 78 matches at a strike rate of 116.96, including a century, which was Bangladesh’s first-ever in T20Is.

Tamim’s retirement saga has been one of twists and turns. In July 2023, he shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement mid-series but reversed the decision just a day later after discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, persistent injuries and a prolonged absence from international cricket led him to take a step back from the game. His last appearance came against New Zealand in September 2023.

