Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: Bala Krishna’s Movie Streams on Netflix from February 21

Veteran actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-anticipated action-drama Daaku Maharaaj is all set for its digital premiere. Written and directed by Bobby Kolli, the Telugu-language film had a grand theatrical release on January 12, 2025. Capitalizing on the festive season of Pongal and Sankranthi, the film witnessed a massive response in the Telugu states. Following its Telugu success, the Hindi version of Daaku Maharaaj hit the big screens on January 24, 2025.

Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date & Streaming Details

Featuring an ensemble cast including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary, along with a special appearance by Urvashi Rautela, the film was a box office sensation. Now, within two months of its theatrical release, Daaku Maharaaj is gearing up for its much-awaited OTT debut.

Netflix has officially announced that Daaku Maharaaj will be available for streaming from February 21, 2025. The movie will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Anagananaga oka raju.. cheddavalu andharu Daaku anevaalu… kaani maaku mathram Maharaaju! Watch Daaku Maharaaj, out on 21 Feb on Netflix! #DaakuMaharaajOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/xkljLJmQeJ — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 16, 2025

OTT Release Time: When to Watch Daaku Maharaaj Online?

While the official release time has not been disclosed, it is expected that all versions of the film will be available for streaming on Netflix from 12 AM IST (midnight) on February 21, 2025.

Daaku Maharaaj Budget & Box Office Collection

Made on an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, Daaku Maharaaj delivered an impressive box office performance. According to reports from India Times, the film grossed around ₹125.94 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

With its digital release, Daaku Maharaaj is set to reach an even wider audience, offering an adrenaline-packed cinematic experience to viewers at home. Don't miss the chance to watch this action-packed drama on Netflix!