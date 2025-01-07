Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Shares First Post After His Arrest and Bail Drama

Allu Arjun's spouse, Allu Sneha Reddy, made her first social media update after the actor's arrest and subsequent release on bail regarding the tragic incident involving a female fan's death at the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' premiere in Hyderabad on December 4. In her latest Instagram post, Sneha reminisced about the joyful memories from the past year while celebrating the arrival of the year 2025. However, what truly caught the attention of netizens was the pendant she wore, which had the initials 'AA' engraved on it.