Allu Arjun Granted Interim Bail by Telangana High Court.!

Telangana High Court has granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun, who was previously arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody following the tragic death of a woman in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad, during the premiere of Pushpa 2. The incident, which occurred on December 4, raised serious concerns over crowd control and safety measures at high-profile events.

The actor’s arrest had sparked public outcry and prompted investigations into the safety protocols surrounding the premiere. The court’s decision to grant interim bail comes as authorities continue to probe the incident. Allu Arjun’s legal team is expected to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.