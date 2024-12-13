Shooting Nationals: Gusti Noria shines brightest on Masters Day

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Gusti Noria of Telangana rolled back the years to strike gold on Masters Day at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here in Delhi, where Skeet events for the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) are on-going.

Gusti, whose son Asher was the junior double trap world-champion in 2010, shot 47 in the 60-shot Men Senior Masters Skeet shooting final, to leave Tamil Nadu’s Rajah Rajgopal Tondaiman five-shots behind in silver. Punjab’s Rupinder Sandhu won bronze, bowing out with 34-hits to his name.

Gusti was fifth to qualify for the six-man final, with a score of 89 in qualification. Rupinder in-fact looked best by a distance, with 98 hits to top the field. Tondaiman was second with 97. The winner however upped his game admirably in the final to win comfortably in the end.

“Winning a gold always gives you a wonderful feeling. Something to take back and show my shooting loving family,” said Gusti after the medal ceremony.

In the Super Masters classification, Rajpal Singh Kocchar of Chattisgarh won gold with a score of 81 after five rounds. Delhi’s Harinder Singh Bedi was second with 78-hits while Baljit Singh Jaiswal of Himachal Pradesh came third on a score of 77.

Meanwhile, even as the Skeet qualifications are on, the women’s pistol qualifications are scheduled to begin at the same venue from Saturday, with official pre-event training concluding on the day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.