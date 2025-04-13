Police Vari Hechcharika Audio Launched: Jayasudha, Tanikella Bharani, Tammareddy, Other Guests Attended

The audio launch of Police Vari Hechcharika, the latest film by progressive director Babji, was held with grandeur on Saturday, April 12. Produced by Belli Janardhan under the banner Thulika Tanishq Creations, the event witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry who came together to support the film and its socially-driven message.

Veteran actor Tanikella Bharani expressed his deep connection with the director, saying, “I’ve known Babji for a long time and have previously worked with him. Though I couldn’t be part of this film due to prior outdoor commitments, I’m here today to support his effort. When Babji told me he made this film with his son but struggled to get support, I felt compelled to stand by him. After learning about the film’s content, I truly believe it deserves recognition and success.”

Celebrated filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja praised the film’s commitment to social justice. “This is a film that raises its voice against the wrongs in society. It reminds me of the days when icons like NTR, Superstar Krishna, and Mohan Babu made meaningful, message-oriented films with a Communist spirit. Babji is continuing that legacy, and we must encourage him. Kudos to Babji and Belli Janardhan for bringing such impactful cinema to the audience.”

Veteran actress Jayasudha shared her admiration for the project: “Babji is a talented director I’ve worked with before. Now he has made a wonderful film with his son. The songs are melodious and beautiful, and the content is powerful. I’m confident this film will be a great success.”

Noted filmmaker and actor R. Narayana Murthy commended Babji’s dedication. “This is a socially beneficial project. Babji is known for his sincerity and patience in filmmaking. He’s taken great care with this project, and it shows. I wholeheartedly wish Babji and producer Belli Janardhan continued success in their journey of making meaningful films.”

Actor Ajay Ghosh also expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thanks to Tammareddy Bharadwaja garu, I got my start in acting. Though I’m not affiliated with the Communist party, my family has always supported its ideals. I’m honored to be a part of this project and thank Babji and Janardhan garu for the opportunity. We need more films like this.”

Director Babji and producer Janardhan thanked all the guests—Tanikella Bharani, R. Narayana Murthy, Jayasudha, Tammareddy Bharadwaja, and Chandra Mahesh—for gracing the event and lending their support to the film. They also announced that the film’s release date will be revealed soon.