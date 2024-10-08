October 8 - October 10: Yellow alert for TS; rains in AP!

According to the reports of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains with thunderstorms and lightning will occur for two days. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for a few areas of Telangana, including Hyderabad, Mulugu, Khammam, Badradri, Bhupalapally, Nalgonda, Warangal, and Wanaparthy districts.

Due to the low pressures in the Bay of Bengal, there are a few reports that Andhra Pradesh will also witness rains today. Meanwhile, in AP, Maanyam, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, and Rayalaseema districts have rained. It is known that all the schools, colleges and educational institutes are closed due to the Dussehra holidays in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.