Cong will get clear majority in J&K, Haryana, claims Alok Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Congress National Spokesperson Alok Sharma on Tuesday expressed confidence that by 11 a.m., the party would secure a clear majority in both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana as vote counting for the Assembly elections continued.

"These are just initial trends, with ballot papers still coming in from some places and EVMs being opened in others. It's too early to draw conclusions," Sharma stated.

He assured, however, "By 11 a.m., you will witness a clear majority for Congress in both states."

Addressing the question of potential Chief Minister candidates in Haryana, with prominent Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, and Kumari Selja all staking their claims, Sharma clarified, "Anyone in Congress can make a claim. But ultimately, the legislature party, along with observers and the high command, will collectively decide who will serve as Chief Minister in Haryana. The same applies to Jammu and Kashmir."

As counting for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is underway, concerns remain over the nomination of five Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Reacting to these concerns, the Congress national spokesperson stated, "If the BJP is planning to take any such step through the LG, it will be a direct violation and murder of democracy. The incoming government should decide who will be among the nominated members. If we need to devise any constitutional measures, we will do so and oppose such actions."

Sharma further emphasised that the Congress is confident of securing a majority and no alternative plan is necessary.

"There is no need for a Plan B. The public is smarter than us this time. They know whom to vote for, where to invest their vote, where to do good, and who to defeat. The public has delivered a one-sided mandate. Congress will come to power in both states without any conditions, and we will exceed a two-thirds majority in Haryana," he concluded.

