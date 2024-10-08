Al Pacino splits from his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, a year after welcoming son

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood legend Al Pacino, who is known for ‘Scarface’, ‘The Godfather’, ‘House of Gucci’ and others, has ended his relationship with film producer Noor Alfallah.

The couple, who had a significant age gap, seemed to grow closer during the pandemic, even welcoming their son Roman into the world in June 2023, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

The actor was recently quizzed about his current romantic status, and he made it clear he was flying solo, stating, "No. I have friendship", when asked if he was in a relationship.

A spokesperson for the actor further explained to the publication that the pair have transitioned from partners to friends and are jointly dedicated to raising their child, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman”.

Al Pacino, whose romantic history includes high-profile relationships with stars like Diane Keaton, Beverly D'Angelo, and Kathleen Quinlan, is also a father to three other children. Alongside his newborn Roman, he has a 34-year-old daughter Julie with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, in his forthcoming memoir 'Sonny Boy', the actor refers to marriage as "an entrance to the pain train", sharing his personal take on commitment with ‘People’ magazine, "Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. 'Are you going to go or not?’. 'No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on'”.

He also elaborated on his perspective of relationships, suggesting that while marriage might work for some, it never felt right for him, as he said, "(Marriage) can suit you, by all means. (But) I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason. I loved living together (with women), and then it depends on who you are getting along with”.

“If you live together with someone, there's got to be… you have to have this communion. If you don't, it's almost an invasion”, he added.

