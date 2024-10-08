BJP dismisses Congress' claims, confident to form govt in J&K, Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Tuesday dismissed Congress' claims of winning in Jammu and Kashmir and remarked that BJP will form the government and leave Congress disappointed again.

"The Congress party has made such claims many times, but when the results come, they face defeat. History will repeat itself, and once again, the Congress will be left disappointed. The Bharatiya Janata Party, with the blessings, support, love, and trust of the people, will form the government again, whether it’s in Jammu & Kashmir or Haryana," said the BJP national spokesperson.

In response to claims made by Congress leader Kumari Shailja and Bhupendra Hooda that BJP is losing ground in Haryana, the BJP leader remarked: "First, they should decide amongst themselves who will be the Chief Minister if Congress comes to power. They should resolve their internal issues before making comments. But let me assure you, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government, and their claims about the Chief Minister’s post will remain just that—claims."

Speaking about the party’s prospects in Jammu & Kashmir, the spokesperson expressed confidence.

"The BJP will sweep both Jammu and the Valley. While I may not claim a two-thirds majority, I strongly believe that we will form the government with like-minded individuals," he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also expressed confidence in the party’s victory in the Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections, as the counting of votes commenced at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Jammu and Kashmir will only elect the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance. Every individual who holds the national flag, believes in the Indian Constitution, fully supports the abrogation of Article 370, and does not push Pakistan’s agenda will align with the BJP," Pradeep Bhandari added.

