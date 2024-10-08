Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Starrer to Hit Theatres on Dec 5?

Exciting news for Allu Arjun fans. Everyone is excited for Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will be released on December 6 and stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. But a few rumours are going viral that the movie will be released in theatres earlier than the scheduled date. According to the reports, the makers are planning to release the movie worldwide on December 5.

Though the makers have not officially announced the news, it is said that they will announce it earlier. Pushpa 2 is a sequel to Pushpa, which became a blockbuster in Indian cinema and won a National award. Under Sukumar'sSukumar's direction, the movie also stars Fahad Fasil, Sunil, Anasuya,, and other stars in crucial roles.

