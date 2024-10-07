Mahesh Babu's Viral Airport Look

Superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his stylish and versatile performances, has been making headlines with his upcoming project with renowned director SS Rajamouli. The actor, who has been working out intensively for the film, was recently spotted at Shamshabad Airport, sporting a rugged new look that has left fans stunned.

Mahesh Babu, who is known for his impeccable style, was seen donning a stylish hoodie, goggles, and a cap, complemented by his signature rugged beard and long hair. The actor's transformation has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting his next film.

The actor's airport visuals have gone viral on social media, with fans and followers praising his stunning new look. Mahesh Babu's dedication to his craft is evident in his physical transformation, which is rumored to be a key aspect of his character in Rajamouli's film.

While details about Mahesh Babu's trip abroad are scarce, speculation suggests that it may be related to his upcoming film or a family vacation. The actor's fans are eagerly awaiting official updates on the project, which promises to be a game-changer in Mahesh Babu's illustrious career.

