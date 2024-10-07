NTR 31: Samantha to Sizzle in Special Song?

NTR's Next with Prashanth Neel: Special Song and Star Heroine Revealed?

After the massive success of "Devar," NTR is gearing up for his next project with director Prashanth Neel. The film, which was recently announced, has been making headlines for its speculated cast and crew. According to latest reports, the film might feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song, while Rashmika Mandanna is likely to play the female lead.

NTR and Samantha have previously worked together in three films, and their on-screen chemistry has always been well-received. If Samantha is indeed a part of the special song, it will be an added bonus for fans.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, would be teaming up with NTR for the first time. The actress has been on a roll with consecutive hits in Telugu cinema.

Prashanth Neel, who gained popularity with "KGF" and "Salaar," is known for his stylish and intense filmmaking. His collaboration with NTR has generated immense excitement among fans.

While there's no official confirmation on the cast and crew, these speculations have only added to the hype surrounding the film. With NTR's "Devar" crossing the ₹500 crore mark and becoming a blockbuster, expectations are high for his next project.

