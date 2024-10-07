Rahul Gandhi has fallen into trap of anti-India forces: Kiren Rijiju (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of mounting a campaign based on falsehood and claimed that it is misleading the people with its repeated utterances of 'save the constitution'. He said that the the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has "fallen into the trap of anti-India forces."

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the Union Minister spoke on a range of issues including Rahul Gandhi's 100 days as Leader of Opposition, Congress 'fake' campaign and its maneuvering to develop minorities as its vote bank.

IANS: How much of B.R. Ambedkar's vision has been implemented before and after 2014? What was the situation before 2014, and how has it changed since?

Kiren Rijiju: The performance of any government is reviewed after five years, and then it goes back to the people. So much work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi that we (BJP) seek people's blessings based on our work. The Congress is scared after seeing our work. It will not get a single seat if it contests polls based on work. That's why they (Congress leaders) mislead the people by taking B. R. Ambedkar's name and saying false things like changing the Constitution.

PM Modi has truly recognised Babasaheb Ambedkar’s contributions and upheld social justice by protecting the Constitution but Congress has repeatedly attacked the Constitution. In 1975, they killed the Constitution during the Emergency. Rahul Gandhi has fallen into the trap of anti-India forces, both foreign and domestic, and tries to damage the country. He attempts to defame PM Modi and our government. I strongly object to this and affirm that if anyone can safeguard the Constitution, it is PM Modi. When Rahul Gandhi and Congress talk about the Constitution, they are mocking it and disrespecting Babasaheb.

IANS: Why did Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress want to sideline Babasaheb? What were they afraid of?

Kiren Rijiju: In 1946, when an interim government was formed, Babasaheb became a minister. After independence in 1947, when the new government was being formed, Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t initially include Babasaheb in the cabinet. Only after Mahatma Gandhi insisted that it was not Nehru's government or cabinet, but the nation’s then Babasaheb was included. He became India’s first law minister. Despite this, Nehru repeatedly humiliated him by not giving him a place in important cabinet committees. Babasaheb, who had expertise not just in law but also in economics, social issues, and commerce, was denied a chance to contribute. Eventually, this led to his resignation from the position of law minister. Even after this, Congress and Nehru did everything to defeat him wherever he stood for elections, which deeply saddened Babasaheb. In 1990, Babasaheb was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by a government supported by the BJP, not Congress. Congress hated him and wanted to erase him from history. When Narendra Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat, he organised a Constitution Yatra, and after becoming Prime Minister, he declared November 26 as Constitution Day.

IANS: Why didn’t Congress ever award Babasaheb the Bharat Ratna?

Kiren Rijiju: We must understand a fundamental point: When Babasaheb Ambedkar was brought into the cabinet, he was the most educated and accomplished legal scholar in India. Nehru couldn’t compete with Babasaheb’s stature. His influence was so vast that Congress and Nehru tried every possible way to diminish his contributions and made sure Babasaheb didn’t return to Parliament. After he resigned as law minister, they continued to insult him. This eventually led Babasaheb to renounce Hinduism and embrace Buddhism in 1956. Nehru was afraid that if Babasaheb were given opportunities, his influence and stature in the country would grow even further. That’s why Congress never thought of honouring him with the Bharat Ratna or recognising his contributions.

IANS: Congress accuses the Central government of planning to change the Constitution. How do you respond?

Kiren Rijiju: Congress derives its strength from Maoists who support them domestically, and from various foreign forces that assist them in different ways. When Rahul Gandhi says things that harm India, these forces spread his statements like wildfire. Congress, lacking strength, aligns with anti-India forces. But we won’t let them succeed. PM Modi has said that the most important book for us is the Constitution.

IANS: Why do you call Rahul Gandhi the enemy of Babasaheb?

Kiren Rijiju: Rahul Gandhi comes from a family that has insulted Babasaheb and the Constitution. His family has disrespected Babasaheb and killed the Constitution by burying it in the dirt. Congress has taken steps to change the Constitution several times. Rajiv Gandhi, while in Parliament, argued against providing reservations for OBCs. In the Constituent Assembly, Nehru opposed SC-ST reservations. But thanks to Babasaheb, we have reservations today.

IANS: Has Congress used Muslims as a vote bank?

Kiren Rijiju: Congress has indeed used Muslims as a vote bank. They openly say that during elections, they have 15 per cent of the Muslim vote locked in. Congress treats Muslims only as a vote bank, which has hurt them deeply. Congress’s strategy is to keep Muslims as a vote bank and divide Hindus. That’s why today, Rahul Gandhi suddenly talks about SC-ST and OBCs, despite knowing nothing about them. They first used Muslims, and now they want to divide SC-ST and OBC communities to secure votes.

IANS: What is Congress’s vote bank, and what is their hidden agenda?

Kiren Rijiju: Congress has kept Muslims as a vote bank for decades, keeping them in poverty. Now, Rahul Gandhi wants to do the same with the Buddhist, SC-ST, and OBC communities, we will not accept this.

IANS: How do you view Rahul Gandhi’s first 100 days as Leader of the Opposition?

Kiren Rijiju: When Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition, I thought he might improve but he has worsened. For the first time, we saw the Prime Minister being interrupted and not allowed to speak in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi even stormed the well of the House during the PM’s speech. Has such a disruption ever happened in India’s history during a Prime Minister’s address? Instead of improving, Rahul Gandhi now makes anti-national statements and roams openly with those who oppose the country. In the US, he insulted India. It’s shameful that he’s working to defame the country.

IANS: What’s your stance on the Opposition’s allegations regarding the Northeast?

Kiren Rijiju: Congress kept the Northeast in darkness for 60 years. It has the most insurgent groups in the world. How did these groups come into being, and why was no one listening? Before, people from the Northeast had no representation in Delhi. But after PM Modi came to power, over 10,000 militants surrendered and joined the mainstream. While there was an incident between two communities in Manipur, the rest of the Northeast is peaceful. The region is progressing rapidly, and in a few years, it will match the development of other states.

IANS: What is your view on the exit polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir?

Kiren Rijiju: Winning and losing are part of democracy, but Congress and anti-national forces will never understand the importance of removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. How could we accept two constitutions in one country? Congress and the NC say they will restore Article 370 if they come to power. How can any ordinary citizen of this country accept that?

