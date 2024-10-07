MUDA petitioner Krishna now seeks investigation against Minister Byrathi Suresh

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who took Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to court in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, has now lodged a complaint against Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

The complaint, submitted to Karnataka's Director General of Police, Alok Mohan, requests an investigation into the minister's purported involvement in the alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

In the complaint, he has alleged that Byrathi Suresh flew to Mysuru by helicopter shortly after the MUDA case came to light, and took away key documents related to the alleged scam.

According to Krishna, the then Lokayukta SP, Sujeeth, had tipped off Suresh, allowing him to remove or tamper with evidence.

Despite the raid on MUDA, Krishna points out that crucial documents were not seized, raising concerns that they may have been deliberately concealed or destroyed. He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation, warning that he would approach the court if no action was taken.

He said, “According to the information I have, then Mysuru Lokayukta S.P. Sujeeth had allegedly alerted Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh when the MUDA scam surfaced. Suresh had then flown to Mysuru by helicopter and had taken some of the important files and documents. Sujeeth had aided the accused by giving away the files. Since the Minister had taken the files, I fear he could have destroyed the evidence. This needs to be investigated.”

He further said, “We have to act according to the law and we have done it. If they don’t act, I will be forced to go to court.”

He added, “According to the complaint registered with the ED, the officials have gathered all the documents and details from me about the case. Based on that, they will work on contacting the witnesses. That’s the information I have. Once this is done, further action will be taken.”

Earlier, Krishna had said that his objective was to reclaim thousands of sites worth Rs 5,000 crore that were illegally allocated by the authority.

In an interview with IANS, Krishna had maintained that attempts were made to imprison him and to prevent him from approaching the High Court, and he is prepared to face any consequences that may arise in the future.

He had also expressed happiness with the way things have unfolded. After CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy returned the sites in question to MUDA, Krishna had told IANS, “The development is a significant victory for our struggle.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.