Powerful first look of Samuthirakani's character in Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kantha' released

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The makers of director Selvamani Selvaraj's much-anticipated period film, 'Kaantha', on Saturday released the first look of actor Samuthirakani in the film.

The team released his intense first-look poster on Saturday to mark the birthday of the acclaimed actor.

Presented in a striking monochrome palette, the poster features Samuthirakani in a fierce avatar. He exudes authority with a piercing gaze behind spectacles, dressed in a formal outfit with his shirt neatly tucked in—an aesthetic choice that hints at the film's period setting. The formal styling, combined with his stern expression, suggests his character will play a powerful and possibly pivotal role in the narrative.

A gripping period dramatic thriller set in 1950s Madras, 'Kaantha' will look to transport the viewers to the soul of that era. It captures a moment in time when tradition and modernity collided, giving rise to stories both personal and profound.

With filming wrapped and the project now in the final stages of post-production, the team is meticulously crafting a visual and emotional experience that honors the timeless nature of the era and its people.

Sources close to the unit say that the film, which has been anchored by powerful performances, is a richly textured story and has stunning visuals.

The much-anticipated period film, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead. It may be recalled that the makers have already unveiled the first-look posters of the lead actors Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Spirit Media and Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has cinematography by ace cameraman Dani Sanchez Lopaz and music by Jhanu Chanthar. Art direction for the film is by Tha. Ramalingam and editing is by Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.

