December 10 Gold rates surge in India

Gold prices in India have soared sharply, with rates touching Rs 750-820 per 10 grams in major cities. According to market experts, rising demand for safe-haven assets has caused an upsurge in gold prices.

The 22-carat gold in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Proddatur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai now sells at Rs 72,050 per 10 grams. On the other hand, 24-carat gold has sold at Rs 78,600 for 10 grams.

The gold price in Delhi per 10 grams is increased by Rs 750-820. Here, the price of 22-carat gold has risen to Rs 72,200, while 24-carat gold sells at Rs 78,750.

Silver rates have also gone through an upsurge, which includes the hike of Rs 4,000 per kilogram. The new rate for silver is now set at Rs 1,04,000 per kilogram.

There could be a further escalation of the gold and silver prices in the coming days due to increased demand for safe haven. The investors are expected to observe the market and only then invest.

Here are the gold and silver prices in major cities:

Hyderabad: Rs 72,050 (22-carat), Rs 78,600 (24-carat)

Vijayawada: Rs 72,050 (22-carat), Rs 78,600 (24-carat)

Guntur: Rs 72,050 (22-carat), Rs 78,600 (24-carat)

Proddatur: Rs 72,050 (22-carat), Rs 78,600 (24-carat)

Bengaluru: Rs 72,050 (22-carat), Rs 78,600 (24-carat)

Mumbai: Rs 72,050 (22-carat), Rs 78,600 (24-carat)

Delhi: Rs 72,200 (22-carat), Rs 78,750 (24-carat)

Silver: Rs 1,04,000 per kilogram

