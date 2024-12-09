Christmas Holidays for Telangana Schools: Full Schedule and Details

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will enjoy a festive break with holidays from December 24 to December 26, marking Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

Holiday Schedule for Hyderabad Schools

December 24 (Sunday) – Optional Holiday (Christmas Eve)

December 25 (Monday) – General Holiday (Christmas Day)

December 26 (Tuesday) – General Holiday (Boxing Day)

While Christmas and Boxing Day are classified as general holidays on the Telangana State Calendar, Christmas Eve is listed as an optional holiday. This gives schools the discretion to decide whether to grant an additional holiday on December 24. As a result, some schools may offer a full three-day break, while others may limit it to two days.

Significance of Christmas Festival

Christmas is a globally celebrated festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a time for joy, family reunions, and religious observance. The festival is marked by heartwarming traditions such as decorating Christmas trees, singing carols, and exchanging gifts.

The three-day holiday will allow students, teachers, and parents to fully immerse themselves in the festive spirit, spend time with loved ones, and participate in Christmas celebrations.

Students across Telangana can look forward to a well-deserved break during the Christmas season. Depending on the school's decision regarding Christmas Eve, students may enjoy a two-day or three-day holiday. This festive break promises a refreshing pause for students and teachers alike.

