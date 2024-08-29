Unlimited Plans at Risk?  Users Concerned!

The well-known Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proposed specific ideas that might threaten the viability of unlimited calling and data agreements. Millions of telecom customers worry about the possibility of losing their valued unlimited cellphone recharge plans.

TRAI has asked telecom firms to respond to its request for distinct calling and SMS packs instead of the current all-inclusive unlimited packs without any need for them to do so. Reacting to this, major mobile carriers such as Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have defended their current recharge plan structures.

As per Airtel's report, Airtel emphasized in its statement to TRAI how simple and easy its current plans are to use. The provider stressed that there are no extra fees associated with these plans, which provide SMS, data, and voice services. According to Airtel, reverting to separate SMS and voice pack models would burden customers with individual recharges and transform the sector into an antiquated system.