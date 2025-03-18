Starlink Must Meet Licensing Norms to Operate in India, Says Minister Scindia

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has reiterated that Starlink must comply with all regulatory requirements to secure a license for operating in India. He emphasized that the Indian government maintains a company-agnostic stance and remains open to competition in the satellite broadband sector.

"The market is open for any company willing to operate in India, provided they complete the necessary formalities, obtain a license, and acquire spectrum—which will be administratively assigned—before commencing operations," Scindia told the media on Tuesday.

Addressing Starlink’s pending application since 2021, the minister clarified that the onus is on the company to fulfill all required conditions. "It is a matter between the company and the regulatory process. Once they meet all the criteria, they will receive their license," he stated.

India’s Pro-Competition Approach to Satcom

Scindia reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering competition, emphasizing consumer choice. "I am company-agnostic and consumer-focused. My priority is to provide consumers with options. Whether they choose broadband or mobile services is up to them, and it is my responsibility to ensure those choices are available."

Highlighting the role of satellite communication in India, Scindia noted its significance in disaster management and bridging connectivity gaps in underserved regions. "Satellite-based communication plays a crucial role in enhancing connectivity. In India, two licenses have already been granted—to OneWeb and Jio-SES. The market remains open to any operator willing to meet licensing requirements, acquire spectrum, and begin operations."

Starlink’s Regulatory Status and Market Prospects

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to announce spectrum pricing soon, after which the government will allocate spectrum based on TRAI’s recommendations.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms have announced partnerships with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services to India, aiming to improve connectivity in remote areas. However, Starlink is still awaiting regulatory approvals and spectrum allocation for its low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite operations.

Recent reports indicate that SpaceX and Starlink may receive expedited approvals from India’s telecom department and IN-SPACe following their tie-ups with Jio and Airtel. This development could also facilitate regulatory clearances for Amazon’s Kuiper satellite network.

SpaceX has submitted the necessary details for Starlink’s Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license and has agreed to key regulatory conditions, including setting up a ground station and a network control center in India. Sources suggest that the Department of Telecommunications and IN-SPACe are likely to process Starlink’s application soon.

With increasing competition and growing interest from global satellite service providers, India’s satellite broadband sector is poised for significant expansion, offering enhanced connectivity to remote and underserved areas across the country.