What Did Sunita Williams’ Mother Say About Daughter’s Delayed NASA Return?

Ever since U.S. President Donald Trump took over the Oval Office, there has been one thing that's been doing the rounds by the media, and that's Sunita Williams' return to the Earth. The NASA astronaut, who was initially sent for a brief period of time to the ISS, ended up spending more time than expected. This triggered a whole wave of criticism and multiple reports demanding to bring back the astronauts.

Finally, both the astronauts are coming back, and Elon Musk's SpaceX has taken the responsibility of safely bringing both astronauts back to Earth. It is expected that both Sunita and Butch's landing will take place at 05:57PM EDT (03:27 am IST), and NASA has already made arrangements for enthusiasts to stream and watch the event live.

What Sunita and Butch Wilmore did was heroic, to say the least. While both feel that they are just there to do their jobs, it takes immense strength to stay for 9 months and continue to focus on work. It can also get difficult for their respective family members. Sunita Williams' mother was recently interviewed by NewsNation, and she shared her true feelings about her daughter's time at the ISS.

Ursuline Bonnie Pandya looked unfazed about her daughter's return, and she affirmed that Sunita and the astronauts feel honored to be able to go on a long mission. When questioned about if she feels sad about the delay, Bonnie replied that such delays are common and there is nothing to feel sad about. Bonnie also revealed that she has nothing but pride over her daughter's efforts, and she remained confident about her successful return to the Earth.