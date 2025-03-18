PM Modi thanks 'sabka prayas' for making Maha Kumbh a success

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the successful conduct of the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, which witnessed the participation of over 66 crore devotees.

He expressed gratitude to the people, emphasising that through the idea of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (everyone’s effort), India has presented a remarkable example of unity to the world.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "Today, through this House, I bow down to the crores of countrymen who ensured the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all government officials, social workers, the people of Uttar Pradesh, and especially the residents of Prayagraj."

Reflecting on the magnitude of the event, he likened it to the mythical effort of bringing the Ganga to Earth.

"Just as a great effort was made to bring Gangaji to Earth, we saw a similar collective effort in organising this grand Maha Kumbh. I had emphasised ‘Sabka Prayas’ from the Red Fort, and the world has now witnessed India's strength. I thank the people of Prayagraj for making this event a global success," he said.

The Prime Minister underscored the event’s role in reinforcing national consciousness.

"The Maha Kumbh has provided a strong response to the doubts and suspicions some may have about us. Last year, during the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Temple, we felt that India was preparing for the next thousand years. Now, exactly a year later, the Maha Kumbh has strengthened this belief."

Citing the Bhakti Movement and its role in shaping India's spiritual consciousness, PM Modi mentioned figures like Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose efforts contributed to the country’s independence.

"I see the Maha Kumbh as a continuation of this sentiment, a reflection of a country becoming more self-aware. For over one-and-a-half months, thousands of devotees, without concern for personal comfort, participated with unmatched enthusiasm. This is our strength."

PM Modi also highlighted the global recognition of the event and shared that he carried the holy water of the Triveni Sangam to Mauritius during his recent diplomatic visit.

"The excitement and joy of the Maha Kumbh were not just confined to India but resonated even in Mauritius, where I had the privilege of gifting the sacred water."

Acknowledging the role of the youth in the festival’s success, he said, "India's youth are embracing our traditions with pride. The Maha Kumbh has strengthened the ‘Amrit of unity’ -- the most important takeaway from this event."

He further elaborated on how the festival reinforces national unity.

"When people from every corner of the country come together at the Maha Kumbh, it strengthens our national spirit. There was no distinction of big or small, proving that unity is deeply embedded in India. In a world filled with divisions, India stands as a shining example of unity in diversity," he said.

PM Modi concluded by urging people to preserve and carry forward this spirit of unity. "It is our collective responsibility to sustain and nurture this feeling of oneness, which is our biggest strength."

