Jio vs Airtel: Which ₹1199 Plan Offers Better Benefits?

In India's competitive telecom sector, Jio and Airtel continue to introduce attractive plans catering to customer needs. One such plan is the ₹1199 recharge plan, offered by both companies. While the price remains the same, the benefits vary. Let’s break down the features of each plan to help you decide which one suits you best.

Jio ₹1199 Plan: More Data, Exclusive Perks

Jio’s ₹1199 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and includes unlimited voice calls. When it comes to data, users receive 3GB per day, totaling 252GB over the entire duration. 5G users in eligible areas can also enjoy unlimited 5G data at no extra cost. Additionally, subscribers get free access to JioTV and JioCloud, enhancing their entertainment and cloud storage experience.

Airtel ₹1199 Plan: Entertainment & Extra Features

Airtel’s ₹1199 plan also offers 84 days of validity and unlimited calling. However, it provides 2.5GB of data per day, amounting to 210GB in total—42GB less than Jio’s plan. Like Jio, Airtel also offers unlimited 5G data where available.

What sets Airtel apart is its OTT benefits. The plan includes 100 free SMS per day and free access to over 22 OTT platforms. Additional perks include spam call blocking, SMS alerts, Apollo 24/7 Circle access, free Hello Tunes, and exclusive mini subscription rewards.

Which Plan Should You Choose?

: If high-speed data is your top priority, Jio’s plan offers more daily data and exclusive access to JioTV and JioCloud. For OTT & Extra Features: If you prefer entertainment perks and additional services, Airtel’s plan provides access to OTT platforms and value-added features.

Ultimately, the better choice depends on your usage needs—data-heavy users may prefer Jio, while those who enjoy OTT content may lean towards Airtel.