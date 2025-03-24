Hyderabad Summers: How Much Time Needed to Get Vitamin D from Sun?

Summer has begun on a scorching note across the country as people have already started to feel the effects of heat. Temperatures have already crossed 40 degrees in multiple places, and governments are issuing advisories over heat strokes impacting people who have to step out for work.

Also, during the summers, it's important to find out the sources of vitamin D, as it strengthens our bones by improving calcium absorption, boosting immunity, and preventing diseases. Vitamin D also improves the mood, reduces the risk of depression, and supports muscle function.

Vitamin D is one of the essential nutrients of the human body, and sunlight is its most abundant natural source. But, during the scorching summer heat, going out in the sun at the wrong time can do more harm than good. Hence, it is important to pick the right time for stepping out into the sun in order to get vitamin D.

The best time to get sunlight for vitamin D during summer, which prevails in most parts of the country, is between 8 am and 10 am.

It is widely known that during these hours, there is an optimal amount of UVB rays coming from the sun. These rays are responsible for vitamin D production, and stepping out during this time will reduce the risk of sunburn and heatstroke.

For individuals with light skin, 15-30 minutes of sun exposure is sufficient, whereas those with darker skin may require 30-45 minutes. Sunburn, dehydration, and long-term skin damage are most likely when the sun is at its peak. Usually, people step out before 8 am or after 4 pm during summers, but UVB rays are weakest during these hours, and hence it is important to make use of the optimal time present to get sufficient Vitamin-D.