IPL 2025: There is no need to change the way we've played in last three years, says Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Ahead of 2022 champions Gujarat Titans set to open their IPL 2025 campaign against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, assistant coach Parthiv Patel said the side has done its preparations very well and are ready to take on anything that comes their way.

“We've had a couple of camps before coming to Ahmedabad. We had a five-day camp twice in Surat. We've had great facilities there. So obviously, everyone worked really hard there. As you talked about batting, everyone has batted enough balls. There's been a lot of volume in terms of hitting the cricket ball and that's what all the players have done.”

“In Ahmedabad, we've got together. We started training from March 10 and played a couple of practice matches also. Obviously, we've been very conscious about not letting too many things out in social media. But I think we are very well prepared and we are ready to take on this IPL,” said Parthiv to IANS in a select virtual interaction on Monday.

PBKS, as compared to previous IPL editions, emerged as one of the strongest squads after last year’s mega auction and Parthiv stated GT can stand up to the challenge posed by the Shreyas Iyer-led side by sticking to their well-laid plans.

“I think we believe in keeping it simple, understanding the conditions, and situation, as that's what our goal will be. When the auction finished, Punjab Kings looked as another strong side. They have change of leadership in Shreyas and Ricky Ponting. That pair also did really well when they were with DC. But I think our plans would be to making sure that we execute whatever we are thinking and what works for us,” he said.

After winning the title in 2022 and becoming runners-up in 2023, GT finished at seventh place in 2024. With the first weekend of IPL 2025 becoming a run-fest, barring the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Parthiv stressed on how the batters will go their way as per the conditions on offer.

“We've always believed in assessing and playing to the conditions, as that's how we want to play our cricket. It’s something the way we have been playing and that's how Gujarat Titans is playing their cricket since last three years. To be honest, it is a fair amount of success.”

“You have won one year, then a last ball defeat in the final. Yes, last year wasn't that great. But if you look at success ratio, it's pretty high. So I mean, that is working for Gujarat, and there is no need of changing the way we have played in last three years.”

“But having said that, I mean, yes, there have been 200, 250 and 280 runs being scored. But conditions are important. Like yesterday in Chennai, the conditions were not allowing anyone to score 150-200. It was a tight match for 150 also. So conditions and assessing the situation are important, and that's what we believe in doing.”

Though GT don’t have the services of David Miller anymore, Parthiv feels the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan can cover up for his absence in the middle-order.

“I don't see there's a problem. See, obviously, letting go of a player who has done really well is not easy. But the auction dynamic is such that sometimes you have to let go of someone. In this case, we had to let go of David Miller. But we have brought in Sherfane Rutherford, who is a very good hitter.”

“Then obviously, Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, who's have done really well for GT. So obviously, when someone like David Miller is not there, you don't look at that. It's very difficult to fill those shoes. But we have players who can play that role and do the job for the team.”

Being the assistant coach at GT is Parthiv’s first coaching role in the IPL. In his time as an IPL player, Parthiv mostly featured as an opener-keeper for six franchises from 2008 to 2019, and won the championship thrice: in 2010 with Chennai Super Kings and twice with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2017. After 2020, when his playing career ended, Parthiv had been an IPL commentator before taking up the assistant coach role with GT.

“I think it is great to be back on the ground. I have done a bit of coaching with MI Emirates (in ILT20), and I've done my level two coaching course also. So obviously, there was always a desire to coach an IPL side and to coach any side. When this offer came in, obviously, there was a lot of excitement.”

“The other thing was, since I've played for a lot of franchises and cities, but never represented my own state where I've played cricket for 15-20 years – that was Gujarat. So now, coming back to home team and getting this opportunity was (something I am) very grateful. Now I'm looking forward to the coaching role as well. So commentary is not going anywhere. I will still be commentating after the two months of IPL,” he added.

With this being his first brush of coaching in an IPL team, Parthiv signed off by explaining how he’s managing to maintain the balance between data and instincts. “I am someone who actually likes looking at numbers, videos and make my own notes so that I can represent my thoughts with the player.”

“If someone's coming and asking me about what a certain bowler is doing, so I have my own notes ready. I do look at data, but it is very subjective. I don't force data on anyone. It depends on the player how they are thinking it. It is about accommodating players' needs.”

“But I have to, as a coach, make sure I'm ready with everything, and that's how I look at it. So every coach has a different way of working around it, and this is how I keep myself ready, as if a player needs it, I should be ready with my homework and notes.”

