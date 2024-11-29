TANA Financial Scandal: $3.7 Million Diverted from Organization Funds

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA), a prominent organization that unites Telugu-speaking people across the continent, has recently been embroiled in a major financial scandal. Allegations have surfaced that millions of dollars were wrongfully transferred from the association’s funds to personal accounts.

Reports suggest that Srikanth Polavarapu, the former leader of TANA, has admitted to transferring over $3 million from the association's account to his own without approval from the governing body. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the community, raising questions about the internal controls and accountability within the organization.

In a troubling new development, it has come to light that an additional $600,000 was diverted between September 2022 and February 2024, with the same financial officer implicated in both instances. This brings the total amount of misappropriated funds to a staggering $3.7 million.

The illicit financial activity was carried out without the knowledge or consent of TANA’s board members. Srikanth Polavarapu, upon being confronted with the evidence, admitted to the wrongdoing. He has pledged to return the full amount by December 15 of this year, although the full details of how the funds will be recovered remain unclear.

This scandal has raised serious concerns about transparency and governance within TANA and the potential long-term impact on its reputation and operations.

