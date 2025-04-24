US: Andhra Techie Behind Bars for H-1B Visa Conspiracy

A Silicon Valley tech staffing firm owner has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for orchestrating a visa fraud scheme involving H-1B applications, federal prosecutors announced this week.

Kishore Dattapuram, 55, co-owner of Nanosemantics Inc., pleaded guilty to conspiracy and multiple counts of visa fraud after being indicted in 2019. He admitted to filing fraudulent H-1B petitions to unlawfully secure work visas for foreign tech workers.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, Dattapuram and two co-conspirators submitted visa applications falsely claiming workers had secured jobs with specific Bay Area companies, jobs that didn’t exist.

“On multiple occasions, Dattapuram paid companies to pose as end-clients, fully aware that the foreign workers would never actually be employed there,” prosecutors stated.

The scheme allowed Nanosemantics to preemptively secure visas, placing candidates quickly when real opportunities emerged, a move that gave the firm a competitive edge in the fast-paced tech hiring market.

In addition to the prison term, Dattapuram has been sentenced to three years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to:

Forfeit $125,456.48

Pay a $7,500 fine

Pay a $1,100 special assessment fee

This case highlights the continued federal crackdown on visa fraud and efforts to uphold integrity in the U.S. immigration system, particularly in the high-demand tech sector.