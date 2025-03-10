20-Year-OId NRI Student Found Missing in USA Beach

Spring break trip with classmates turned deadly as an Indian Origin student in the US got lost on the beach Dominican Republic police have begun looking for the young student. The University of Pittsburgh student was reported missing last Thursday while traveling with a group in the resort town of Punta Cana. According to the officials, she disappeared while walking on the beach and has not been seen since.

The student's name is Sudiksha Konanki and a missing person's poster describes her as being 5 ft.3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen walking on the beach in a bikini. At the time of her disappearance, Sudiksha had large round earrings, a metal designer anklet, yellow and steel bracelets on her right hand, and a multicolored beaded bracelet on her left hand.

The University of Pittsburg has pledged its support to the search efforts. The spokesperson made it clear that the university is in touch with Sudiksha's family as well as the authorities and they will do everything in their capacity to help authorities find Sudiksha. A search and rescue team began their search on Saturday evening but suspended it at night. However, they ensured that the search would resume on Sunday.

Sudiksha is expected to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh in 2026.