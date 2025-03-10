Pooja Hegde dubs in her own voice for Suriya-starrer ‘Retro’

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde is dubbing in her own voice for her character in director Karthik Subbaraj’s much-awaited action entertainer Retro, featuring actor Suriya in the lead.

Continuing its practise of presenting some funny and memorable incidents that have happened on the sets of Retro as a comic strip, Stone Bench films, the firm producing the film along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, on Monday released its fifth comic strip titled ‘EPI005: Vaazhga Tamizh! Challenge accepted! Pooja Hegde dubs for herself’ on its X timeline.

The production house then went on to explain how the actress was chosen for the role and how she was up to the challenge of having to dub for the role herself.

“When director Karthik Subbaraj was searching for a heroine, multiple names were suggested, but it was Pooja Hegde who caught everyone’s attention. After seeing her, Pandiyaa himself confirmed, ‘This is the girl we’ve been looking for!’. The only concern was whether she could deliver dialogues fluently in Tamil. But Pooja, known for taking on challenges since her childhood, confidently assured the team that she would overcome this too,” the production house explained.

“After an impressive look test, she began her daily Tamil training and surprised everyone by delivering even lengthy monologue sequences flawlessly. There were plenty of fun moments on set, with the team confusing her with tougher Tamil words,” it disclosed.

But the unit saved the best news for the last. It said, “And here’s the big news! Pooja Hegde is dubbing in her own voice for the first time in a regional film. Her dedication and hard work has truly paid off. Can’t wait to witness this on the big screen!”

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’, which is to hit screens on May 1, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.