14-Year-Old Andhra NRI Boy Develops AI App to Detect Heart Disease in 7 Seconds

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: Siddharth Nandyala, a 14-year-old NRI student of Andhra origin, has made a groundbreaking innovation in the healthcare sector. He has developed an AI-powered app capable of detecting heart diseases in just seven seconds. Siddharth recently met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and showcased his revolutionary application, highlighting its potential in medical diagnostics.

The app underwent successful testing at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), demonstrating its effectiveness in identifying heart-related ailments with speed and accuracy. Siddharth, known as the world’s youngest AI Certified Professional from both ARM and Oracle, has been at the forefront of AI-driven solutions addressing critical challenges in various fields, particularly in healthcare.

Pioneering AI Innovations in Healthcare

Beyond his heart disease detection app, Siddharth has developed notable AI-driven medical solutions, including:

Fall Detection Band: Designed to assist elderly and at-risk individuals by detecting falls and alerting caregivers.

Designed to assist elderly and at-risk individuals by detecting falls and alerting caregivers. Diabetic Retinopathy Grading System: Uses AI to analyze eye conditions and assess the severity of diabetic retinopathy.

A Game-Changing Prosthetic Arm

Siddharth’s upcoming innovation is an affordable Prosthetic Arm powered by electroencephalography (EEG) technology, allowing amputees to control the prosthetic using their thoughts. Unlike traditional prosthetic arms, which cost over $400,000, his model is priced at just $300, making it significantly more accessible. This innovation is particularly beneficial for children who outgrow their prosthetics and require affordable replacements. Currently, the project is being refined at T-Works for commercial deployment.

Empowering Young Innovators Through STEM IT

A year ago, Siddharth launched STEM IT, a platform dedicated to equipping students with skills in electronics, machine learning, and deep learning. His vision is to cultivate a community of young innovators prepared to revolutionize technology and entrepreneurship.

Family of Entrepreneurs and Early Passion for AI

Siddharth’s passion for AI and technology was nurtured from a young age. His father, Mahesh Nandyala, is a serial entrepreneur with AI-based startups, while his mother, Srilatha, runs a jewelry business. Originally from Anantapur, Mahesh moved to the US in 2010. Siddharth credits his mother for introducing him to STEM at age seven by buying him his first electronics kit. “She showed me how to code, but I soon realized that many kits were either too expensive or lacked the right materials to grasp these concepts,” he recalls.

His twin sister, Sowmya, who is 20 minutes older, is also an aspiring entrepreneur, further solidifying the family’s entrepreneurial spirit.

A Future Tech Leader in the Making

Despite his young age, Siddharth has already made remarkable strides in AI, healthcare, and STEM education. His dedication to innovation, combined with unwavering support from his family, has positioned him as a rising star in the world of technology and problem-solving. When not working on his inventions, Siddharth is an avid chess player and ranks among the world’s top players in his age group.

With his groundbreaking projects and entrepreneurial mindset, Siddharth Nandyala is set to inspire the next generation of inventors and changemakers worldwide.