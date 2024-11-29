NHPC partners with Global Green Growth Institute to bolster clean energy drive

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) In a significant step toward fostering sustainable development and combating climate change, hydel power giant NHPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), according to an official statement released on Friday.

This collaboration aims to promote innovative clean energy solutions, focusing on agrivoltaics, green hydrogen, and sustainable financing strategies. These initiatives are part of NHPC's R&D efforts to address climate challenges while advancing India’s transition to a low-carbon economy, the statement said.

Under the partnership, NHPC and GGGI will work together to explore cutting-edge technologies, integrate renewable energy solutions with agricultural practices, and drive investments in green projects. The initiative also aligns with India's broader climate goals and commitment to renewable energy under the Paris Agreement.

The MoU was signed by V. R. Shrivastava, Executive Director, NHPC and Soumya Prasad Garnaik, Country Head of GGGI in the presence of Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC and D. K. Khare, Advisor, GGGI.

Senior officials from both organisations also attended the ceremony at NHPC's corporate office in Faridabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Lal said, "This partnership signifies NHPC’s dedication to adopting innovative clean energy solutions and supporting sustainable development. With GGGI's expertise and NHPC's legacy in renewable energy, we are poised to make impactful contributions toward a greener future."

The MoU marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration to pave the way for scalable and impactful green energy solutions. NHPC and GGGI reaffirm their commitment to creating a sustainable, energy-secure future for generations to come, the statement said.

NHPC Limited is India's premier hydropower company and a Navratna Enterprise of the Union Government. With a strong portfolio of hydro, solar and wind projects, NHPC is committed to advancing the nation’s renewable energy goals.

The Global Green Growth Institute is an international organisation dedicated to supporting and promoting sustainable economic growth in developing and emerging countries by focusing on green energy and climate resilience initiatives.

