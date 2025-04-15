New York Declares April 14 as Dr. Ambedkar Day

New York City officially declared April 14 as Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Day to celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of the architect of India’s Constitution. Mayor Eric Adams praised Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy, highlighting his role as a political leader, economist, and fierce advocate for equality.

In his speech, Mayor Adams emphasized Ambedkar’s strong opposition to caste discrimination and his efforts to protect farmers and tenants in India. “Generations of people from around the world have crossed oceans seeking new possibilities in New York City. Over time, their contributions have transformed our neighborhoods and enriched the city's cultural tapestry," Adams said.

Ambedkar’s fight against caste discrimination was personal. He experienced it firsthand in his youth, which led him to dedicate his life to fighting for diversity, equity, and inclusion. The Mayor highlighted Ambedkar’s famous call to action: “Educate, agitate, organize,” which became the foundation of his movement for social justice.

The Mayor also stressed New York City’s alignment with Ambedkar’s principles of equality and justice. “We must renew our commitment to these ideals every day,” Adams remarked, praising those involved in the event for honoring Ambedkar’s contributions.

India's Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, also praised the move, calling it a matter of pride for all Indians. He expressed gratitude for the recognition of Dr. Ambedkar's contributions on a global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India, was a renowned economist, political leader, and social reformer. He earned a PhD from Columbia University and a DSc from the London School of Economics. He chaired the committee that drafted India’s Constitution, leaving a lasting legacy in the fight for civil rights.