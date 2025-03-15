Who is Ranjani Srinivasan? Indian Student Self-Deports After US Revokes Visa for Hamas Support

Indian Student Leaves US After Visa Revocation Over Pro-Palestine Protests

An Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, Ranjani Srinivasan, has left the United States after her student visa was revoked over alleged involvement in pro-Palestine protests. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the development, stating that Srinivasan "self-deported" using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home app and departed the US on March 11.

Allegations and Visa Revocation

The Department of Homeland Security accused Srinivasan of "activities supporting Hamas, a terrorist organization." However, it remains unclear whether she was arrested during the protests or had directly expressed support for Hamas. Many students, including those at Columbia University, protested against Israel’s military actions in Gaza following Hamas' attack on Israel, leading to widespread demonstrations across US campuses.

Columbia University at the Center of Protests

Columbia University became a focal point for these protests, witnessing a violent takeover of a campus building, followed by police intervention and multiple student arrests. Homeland Security has intensified actions against students linked to these protests, revoking visas and initiating deportations.

Background of Ranjani Srinivasan

Srinivasan was pursuing her Ph.D at Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation. She previously earned a bachelor’s degree from CEPT University in Ahmedabad and a master’s degree from Harvard University with prestigious Fulbright Nehru and Inlaks Scholarships. Her research, supported by the Lakshmi Mittal South Asia Institute at Harvard, focused on "Gold & Cyanide: Family, Caste, and the Post-extractive Landscape at Kolar Gold Fields."

She also worked for an environmental advocacy nonprofit in Washington and as a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s West Philadelphia Landscape Project.

US Crackdown on Student Protesters

The US government, under the Trump administration, has taken a firm stance against student-led protests. It has cut off $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University, accusing it of allowing protests that allegedly included anti-Semitic elements and threats against Jewish students and faculty.

In addition to Srinivasan, other student protesters have faced immigration crackdowns. Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia student of Palestinian descent, was arrested by immigration officials and faces deportation despite holding a green card, which has since been revoked. Another student, Leqaa Kordia, was arrested for overstaying her visa and had a prior arrest linked to Gaza protests.

Immigration Raids and Expulsions

Federal immigration agents have conducted raids on Columbia University hostels, although no arrests were made at that time. The university has expelled several students involved in occupying campus buildings. Interim President Katrina Armstrong has confirmed the university’s cooperation with authorities while students and faculty continue to protest against the crackdowns, including demonstrations outside Trump Tower.

The situation has heightened concerns among international students and faculty members, raising questions about academic freedom, student activism, and immigration policies in the US.