March 15, 16 Weekend OTT releases: Latest Movies and Web series

This weekend, March 15, 16, OTT platforms are offering a diverse range of content that promises to keep viewers entertained. From romantic dramas to superhero action and historical narratives, there's something for everyone.

Romantic Dramas

Nadaaniyan: A Heartwarming Romance

Netflix's new release, Nadaaniyan, deals with love transcending class barriers. The film traces the lives of Pia, a young affluent woman, and Arjun Mehta, a middle-class individual, as they try to make their love story work against societal desires and familial pressure.

Picture This: A Lighthearted Romantic Comedy

Amazon Prime's Picture This brings about a fun twist on romantic comedies. The film traces the life of Pia, a young photographer who is passionate but struggling, who gets a mysterious prophecy about finding her true love.

Superhero Action

Daredevil: Born Again - Marvel Fans Have a Reason to Cheer

JioHotstar's Daredevil: Born Again is the eagerly awaited comeback of Matt Murdock, the vigilante lawyer who is blind. The show has Daredevil combating new dangers in Hell's Kitchen.

Historical Dramas

The Waking of a Nation: A Compelling Historical Drama

SonyLIV's The Waking of a Nation is an intense drama against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Ram Madhvani directs this series into the depths of one of India's blackest pages in history.

Sci-Fi Adventures

The Electric State: An Exciting Sci-Fi Adventure

Netflix's The Electric State is a thrilling sci-fi adventure film that explores the life of a teenager who was an orphan, going on a journey through the West American territory.

Fantasy Thrillers

In the Lost Lands: A Fantasy Thriller

In the Lost Lands is a thrilling fantasy thrilling film that focuses on a sorceress who enlists the services of a cunning hunter to travel through the treacherous lost lands.

Spy Thrillers

Agent: An Engrossing Spy Thriller

SonyLIV's Agent is an engrossing Indian spy thriller based on Ricky, a fearless operative who is on a mission to infiltrate a terrorist group.

Documentaries

Audrey: A Documentary About the Iconic Actress

Netflix's Audrey is a documentary about Audrey Hepburn, a fashion icon, human rights activist, and beloved actress who believed in love above everything.

Animated Movies

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is a computer-animated science fiction comedy film which traces the journey of Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as they discover a covert alien mind-control to conquer Earth.

Family Dramas

Vanvaas: An Emotional Family Drama

Vanvaas, from ZEE5, is an emotional family drama that takes the viewer through the life of an elderly man suffering from dementia and his interactions with his son and other family members.

Action-Packed Comedies

Novocaine: An Action-Packed Comedy

Novocaine is an action comedy film that explores the life of Nathan Caine, a shy introvert with a rare condition, who goes on a quest to save the girl of his dreams.

Diplomatic Thrillers

The Diplomat: A Gripping Movie on Diplomacy

The Diplomat is an engaging film that follows the life of an Indian diplomat by the name JP Singh, who gets himself into a tricky situation when a woman who says she is an Indian citizen shows up at the embassy asking for asylum.

Animated Adventures

Moana 2: A New Adventure

JioHotstar's Moana 2 picks up where the first film left off, following protagonist Moana as she embarks on a new adventure throughout Oceania after being called by her wayfinding ancestors.

