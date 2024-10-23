October 31: Holiday for Diwali in Haryana!

The Haryana government declares Thursday, October 31 a gazetted holiday throughout the state for Diwali, against the originally declared date of November 1. This is according to a notification issued by the chief secretary, and so applies to all departments, boards and corporations, educational institutions etc of the state.

The order decrees that the gazetted holiday shall also be brought under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, of 1881. This revision aims to give citizens a uniform and official break for celebrating this festival.

Notably, the Haryana government had earlier declared November 1, 2024, as a gazetted holiday of Diwali, but it later revised it to October 31 in its notice dated October 22, 2024. This alteration ensures it falls on traditional dates of Diwali celebrations.

Also read: 24 October: Is it a Holiday for schools or Not?