24 October : Is it a Holiday for schools or Not?

Heavy rains continue to pound Bengaluru, leaving life in the city at a standstill. Waterlogging and flooding have been reported in many parts of the city as its infrastructure is put to the test. The grim situation may see the District Collector declare holidays for schools today, October 24.

The proposed order is to ensure student safety while commuters are risking their lives through a relentless shower.

Low-lying areas are already inundated. Residents find it an ordeal to navigate through waterlogged streets. India Meteorological Department has forecasted more rains within the next 48 hours, which might further deteriorate conditions.

Even as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike personnel were working to clear waterlogged areas, authorities were urging people to stay indoors and keep travel to a minimum.

Parents and students will get a confirmation on school holidays from their respective schools. An official word is awaited to be communicated by the District Collector shortly.

Also read 23 October: Holiday for schools, colleges likely here!