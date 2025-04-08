April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday declared in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced April 14 as a holiday in all the offices of the Government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings. The move is seen as a celebration of Dr. BR Ambedkar's birthday, a key personality of India.¹

Significance of the Holiday

Dr. BR Ambedkar's birthday is an important day in India, celebrating his role in the social and economic progress of the nation. As the father of the Indian Constitution, his life is a source of motivation and inspiration to the country.

Government Offices Affected

The holiday applies to:

Government offices belonging to the Government of NCT of Delhi

Autonomous bodies

Public sector undertakings

Observance

Government institutions and offices will be closed on April 14 to mark Dr. Ambedkar's birth anniversary. This is a reflection of the government's dedication to celebrating the country's founding fathers and their lasting influence on Indian society.

