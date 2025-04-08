April 9 Holiday or not?

Since a heavy rain alert has been announced for the states of India such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, everybody wants to know if April 9 will be declared a holiday or not. Even though the alert does reflect possibilities of severe weather conditions, at present in most areas of these states light to moderate rains only are prevailing.

Current Weather Conditions

Despite the red alert for heavy rains, light to moderate rains are already being experienced in many parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The conditions are not heavy enough to lead to large-scale school closures.

School Timings

Under present weather conditions, schools are expected to be run as normal on April 9. Though rains might cause minor disturbances, it is unlikely to be serious enough to affect school timings.

Mahavir Jayanti on April 10

On the other hand, it must be noted that April 10 is Mahavir Jayanti, a major festival in Jain religion. In Punjab, where Jain people have a strong presence, public holidays can be announced on April 10 as a mark of respect for the festival. In short, although there is a heavy rain warning issued, the present weather situation does not indicate large-scale disruptions. Therefore, schools are most likely to be open on April 9, and students can hope to go to school as per normal. But April 10 might witness Punjab local holidays owing to Mahavir Jayanti celebrations.

