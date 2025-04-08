Celina Jaitly reminisces about working with late Irrfan Khan on 14th anniversary of ‘Thank You’

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) On the 14th anniversary of her hit comedy ‘Thank You,’ actress Celina Jaitly took to social media to express her gratitude and fond memories of the film.

Reflecting on the milestone, Celina shared a heartfelt message, remembering the love and admiration the film continues to receive even after all these years. In her post, the actress paid a touching tribute to the late, legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who played a key role in the film. Celina also thanked the film's director, Anees Bazmee, calling him the "king of comedy films" in Bollywood.

She fondly remembered “Thank You” as her second collaboration with Bazmee, following their success with “No Entry.”

On Tuesday, Jaitly took to her Instagram and shared a comic scene featuring her and Suniel Shetty from the movie. In the scene, Celina’s character catches Suniel's character with another woman, leading to a humorous and lighthearted exchange between the two.

For the caption, the Apna Sapna Money Money actress wrote, “#14yearsold - 14 years of THANK YOU ! #thankyou for your love and admiration which continues today. Thank you to my dearest @aneesbazmee the king of #comedyfilm s in #bollywood It was my second film with him after the phenomenal success of #noentry ..Thank you and heartfelt love to amazing co stars - Late & Most respected IRFAN KHAN @suniel.shetty @akshaykumar @sonamkapoor @iambobbydeol @subhamitra03 @utvfilms @utvfilms@babil.i.k #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #hindifilms #comedyvideos #hindicomedy #desicomedy.” (sic)

Written and directed by Anees Bazmee, “Thank You” is a 2011 Hindi-language romantic comedy produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Twinkle Khanna under the banner of UTV Motion Pictures. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rimi Sen, and Celina Jaitly.

Ranjeet, Mukesh Tiwari, Rakhee Tandon, Smita Jaykar, and Chahat Khanna played supporting roles with special appearances by Mallika Sherawat and Vidya Balan.

Released on April 8, 2011, “Thank You” follows a similar theme to Anees Bazmee's 2005 film “No Entry.” The story centers around three married best friends who work together in a yacht business. They indulge in extramarital affairs, seeking excitement and adventure beyond the confines of their marriages.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.