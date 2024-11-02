Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Tracked in US; Mumbai Police Push for Extradition

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have received information indicating that Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, is in the United States. US authorities reportedly provided details of Anmol Bishnoi’s movements, prompting American officials to alert Mumbai police.

In light of Anmol Bishnoi’s alleged involvement in several cases, including the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, Mumbai police are taking swift steps to expedite his return to India. Last month, they filed a petition in a special court, seeking permission to initiate extradition proceedings.

Police have expressed their intent to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India to face charges related to the Salman Khan case and have intensified efforts toward his extradition. Additionally, Anmol Bishnoi is reportedly in contact with suspects in the recent Baba Siddiqui murder case. Notably, his brother is currently in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.

NIA Offers ₹10 Lakh Reward for Information on Anmol Bishnoi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a ₹10 lakh reward for information leading to Anmol Bishnoi’s whereabouts. He was added to the most-wanted list following his suspected involvement in the April shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence.

