Sikandar Box-Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan Film Plummets by 75%, Collects Meagre Rs. 4.65 Crores

This Eid hasn't gone Salman Khan's way. The Bollywood actor, who has delivered big hits on Eid, failed big time with Sikandar. South Indian director AR Murugadoss' film, Sikandar, failed to make a significant impact on the masses. Typically, Salman excels in commercial potboilers, maintaining the largest mass following in North India even today. But, right from the promos of Sikandar, Salman's target audience felt that their hero hadn't reached their expectations.

As a result, Sikandar ended up as one of the biggest flops in Salman Khan's career. The collections from the first three days may appear impressive on paper, but they fall far short of Salman's level of fame. Over the weekend, Sikandar managed to amass Rs. 75 crores net domestically. The worldwide gross collection of the movie is nearly Rs. 150 crores, and while this used to be a significant number back in the day, it's nowhere near how the current tentpole films are minting at the box office.

Now, according to early Day 4 estimates, Sikandar only managed to collect Rs. 4.65 crores at the box office, and looking at these numbers, it can be assumed that the film's run won't last beyond this week. It's unfortunate to witness a star as big as Salman Khan struggle to pull audiences to the theatres.

Not only his fans, but Bollywood as a whole requires Salman Khan to achieve significant success this time. Let us hope this occurs sooner rather than later. Let's hope it happens sooner than later.