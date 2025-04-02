Lalu Prasad skips Delhi flight after health worsens, discharged from Patna hospital after check-up (Lead)

Patna, April 2 (IANS) RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was slated to travel to New Delhi on Wednesday for a medical examination, was taken off the flight and admitted to Patna's Paras Hospital after his blood sugar and blood pressure (BP) spiked suddenly.

He was under intensive medical observation at Paras Hospital, where doctors said that his blood sugar and BP levels had spiked, leading to the sudden health crisis.

He received the necessary medications, and after a complete health check-up, the doctors discharged him.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his wife Rabri Devi and two sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, then returned to the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.

It is expected that he will go to Delhi later for further treatment.

Lalu Yadav was scheduled to fly to Delhi for a routine health check-up when his health worsened at the Patna Airport after he had checked-in for his flight.

Tejashwi Yadav, who was accompanying him, immediately rushed him to Paras Hospital instead.

His wife Rabri Devi, who was also set to fly to Delhi, also reached the airport to go to Delhi on another flight, but also left the airport and reached Paras Hospital as soon as she learned about his condition.

As news spread, a large crowd of RJD supporters gathered outside Paras Hospital in Rajabazar and prayed for him. They got relieved after the RJD chief was discharged from the hospital.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was regularly consulting the doctors of AIIMS Delhi due to multiple health complications. He has travelled to the national capital several times for health check-ups and treatment.

In 2022, he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore, and the donor was his daughter Rohini Acharya, who lives there.

He also underwent an angioplasty in Mumbai in September 2024. Lalu Prasad Yadav had an open-heart surgery in a hospital in Mumbai in 2014.

Last month, the RJD chief actively opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill. On March 26, he joined a protest in Gardanibagh against the bill, despite health concerns. Since then, he had not been seen in public.

With the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 approaching, Lalu Yadav’s health condition may affect the RJD’s election strategies.

The former Railway Minister and Chief Minister of Bihar is among the influential leaders of Bihar having a good hold over various caste and communities, and guiding every move of his party.

Without his consent, no decision is taken by the party leaders.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has already announced the name of Tejashwi Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the polls.

